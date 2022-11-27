First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $117,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 715,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after buying an additional 706,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 121.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 895,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 491,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 392,996 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

