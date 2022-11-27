Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

FTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortis by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Fortis by 16.5% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 19,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 558,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,610,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.43 on Friday. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

