Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Frax has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $1.53 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.32 or 0.07850650 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00488584 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.82 or 0.29718024 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

