Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Reaches $74.04 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00028178 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Share has a market cap of $74.04 million and $2.79 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

