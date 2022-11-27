Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$16.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$10.03 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219. In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$403,500. Also, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,647,219.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

FRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

