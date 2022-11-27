Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $35.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

