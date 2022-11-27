Frontier (FRONT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $17.86 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.15 or 0.08419153 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00492128 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.29 or 0.29933555 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

