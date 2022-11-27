George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of George Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

George Weston Price Performance

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.54. George Weston has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $127.97.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

