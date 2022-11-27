George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$204.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$204.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$166.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$130.81 and a 1-year high of C$168.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

