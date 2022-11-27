Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 660 ($7.80) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($8.63) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $664.00.

Glencore Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore Dividend Announcement

About Glencore

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

