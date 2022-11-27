Glencore’s (GLEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.04) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.80) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.50) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a GBX 560 ($6.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.39) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 601.54 ($7.11).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 533.80 ($6.31) on Thursday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 346.40 ($4.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.50 ($6.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.80.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

