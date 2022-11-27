Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) is Milestone Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Milestone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Milestone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Milestone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 813,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

GIGB opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

