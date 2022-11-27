Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,098.81

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and $305,622.08 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,098.81 or 0.12680486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.74 or 0.07831855 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00492304 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.95 or 0.29944234 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
