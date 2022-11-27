Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Grab Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.96 on Friday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Grab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.