Grin (GRIN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.87 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Grin has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $552,710.45 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,504.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00458405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00121741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00832512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.48 or 0.00681404 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00246595 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

