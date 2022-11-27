Grin Price Hits $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $566,776.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00462506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00121225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00833429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00681307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00247286 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

