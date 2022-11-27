Guild of Guardians Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $380,145.83 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars.

