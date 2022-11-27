GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,075.84

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $334.45 million and $3,075.84 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006082 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

