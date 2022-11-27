Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,927 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,267,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $16,421,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 615.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 337,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,644 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 743,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 261,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of HASI opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

