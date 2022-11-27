Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) to Issue Dividend of $1.16 on December 14th

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Harleysville Financial stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

