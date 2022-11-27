Harmony Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $183.54 million and $6.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009841 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,309.07 or 0.07914330 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00494110 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Harmony
Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,690,391,255 coins and its circulating supply is 12,802,348,255 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one.
Harmony Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.