Head to Head Survey: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Credit Suisse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $304.32 million 2.51 $49.80 million $0.54 9.67 Credit Suisse Group $24.83 billion 0.38 -$1.81 billion ($3.18) -1.13

WisdomTree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Credit Suisse Group. Credit Suisse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

96.0% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Credit Suisse Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WisdomTree pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credit Suisse Group pays out -1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WisdomTree and Credit Suisse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 0 0 0 N/A Credit Suisse Group 6 9 2 0 1.76

Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $6.24, suggesting a potential upside of 73.94%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.35% 18.11% 4.96% Credit Suisse Group -38.02% -3.82% -0.23%

Summary

WisdomTree beats Credit Suisse Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services. It also provides financing and lending solutions, including consumer credit and real estate mortgage lending, real asset lending relating to ship, and aviation financing for UHNWI; standard and structured hedging, and lombard lending solutions, as well as collateral trading services; and investment banking solutions, such as global securities sales, trading and execution, capital raising, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers banking solutions, such as payments, accounts, debit and credit cards, and product bundles; asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, hedge funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 311 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

