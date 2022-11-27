Hermez Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $502,529.41 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.90 million and $502,529.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00024761 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,570.34 or 1.00001707 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010457 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00041284 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00239852 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11645932 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $519,759.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

