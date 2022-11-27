HI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $653,541.51 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $96.67 million and $653,541.51 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,402.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00040884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00237361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000135 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03234267 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $641,925.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.