HSBC Increases Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by HSBC from GBX 3,870 ($45.76) to GBX 4,000 ($47.30) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cranswick Stock Performance

CRWKF stock opened at 36.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 36.40. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of 36.40 and a fifty-two week high of 36.40.

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

