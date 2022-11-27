HSBC Trims GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price to $36.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GDS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GDS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.97.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.48. GDS has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $57.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GDS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

