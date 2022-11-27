HSBC Trims iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Target Price to $2.60

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HSBC from $4.00 to $2.60 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

iQIYI stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

