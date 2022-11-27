Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.80 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.97.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.40 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

About Hudbay Minerals

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.