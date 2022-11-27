Humanscape Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.34 or 0.07862944 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00492316 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.79 or 0.29945015 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.