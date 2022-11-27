Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $251.59 million and $5.66 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000344 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.83 or 0.08390277 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.00491913 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.67 or 0.29920477 BTC.

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

