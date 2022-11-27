Insider Buying: Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) Insider Buys £3,600 in Stock

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) insider Gati Al-Jebouri bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,256.83).

Shares of LON:PERE opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.37. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of 13.13. Pembridge Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10).

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

