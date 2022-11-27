Insider Selling: Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £187,500 ($221,709.83).

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £180,000 ($212,841.43).

On Friday, November 18th, David Loren Neuhauser sold 109,073 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £83,986.21 ($99,309.70).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JSE opened at GBX 70.20 ($0.83) on Friday. Jadestone Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 110 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of £318.88 million and a P/E ratio of 1,404.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Jadestone Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jadestone Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

