Insight Inv LLC Acquires 5,125 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises 1.7% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $42.98 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of -165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

