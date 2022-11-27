Insight Inv LLC Acquires Shares of 110 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $882,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $204,000. 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $483.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

