Insight Inv LLC Buys Shares of 861 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of V.F. by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $34.34 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

