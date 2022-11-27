Insight Inv LLC Invests $82,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $250.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.