InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) vs. Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Medical and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 InspireMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% InspireMD -321.14% -64.03% -52.30%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Titan Medical and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of InspireMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of InspireMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and InspireMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million 2.34 -$14.86 million ($0.19) -2.21 InspireMD $4.49 million 2.14 -$14.92 million ($2.27) -0.51

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Titan Medical beats InspireMD on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About InspireMD

(Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery. It is also developing PVGuard, a MicroNet mesh sleeve and self-expandable stent for use in peripheral vascular applications. The company sells its products through local distributors. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.