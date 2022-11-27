IQE (LON:IQE) PT Raised to GBX 60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
IQE Price Performance
Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 50.10 ($0.59) on Wednesday. IQE has a 52 week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.90 ($0.60). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.69. The company has a market cap of £403.19 million and a P/E ratio of -12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.
IQE Company Profile
