IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) PT Raised to GBX 60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
IQE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
