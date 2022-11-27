iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440,188 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,488,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,792 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,244,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,837,000 after purchasing an additional 593,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $129.80.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.