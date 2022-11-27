iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,999 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $148,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $97.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.