iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,393,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810,786. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

