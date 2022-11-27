iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.05 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

