iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,836 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.43% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $155,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

