iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 2.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IHI stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.22.

