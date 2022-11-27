JasmyCoin Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $119.19 million and approximately $33.05 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.45 or 0.07891272 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00486177 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.76 or 0.29571575 BTC.
JasmyCoin Token Profile
JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JasmyCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
