Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.04 million and $70,941.12 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,556.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010460 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041621 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00239974 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02353175 USD and is down -16.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,489.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.