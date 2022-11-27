JOE (JOE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.44 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $51.82 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

