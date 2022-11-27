Kava Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $282.99 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Kava has a market cap of $282.99 million and $11.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023896 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 333,409,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,478,405 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.