Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $52.98 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

